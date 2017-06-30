‘Chasing Light Plein Air Festival’ announces 15 featured artists

Plein air artist demonstration, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy Southern Utah University College of Performing and Visual Arts, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Featuring distinctive styles and a variety of mediums, the 15 artists selected for the “Chasing Light Plein Air Festival” and sale have been announced by the Southern Utah Museum of Art and Cedar Breaks National Monument. The festival and sale will start Monday and run through July 8 in various locations throughout Southern Utah.

Throughout the festival, these top regional plein air artists can be watched as they paint at various locations, including Cedar Breaks National Monument, Southern Utah Museum of Art and favorite spots around Southern Utah.

The 15 artists selected include Arlene Braithwaite, Doug Braithwaite, Royden Card, Michelle Condrat, Cody DeLong, Bruce Gomez, George Handrahan, Brad Holt, Susie Hyer, Mary Jabens, Roland Lee, Valerie Orlemann, Rachel Pettit, Bonnie Posselli and Ellie Wilson.

Each artist has a distinctive style and technique they use in creating their pieces of art. They use everything from oils to pastels to watercolors. The work each artist creates during the Chasing Light Plein Air Festival will be on exhibit and for sale in the Southern Utah Museum of Art, located at 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

The festival will culminate on July 7 with a special evening at the “Wet Paint Gala.” Tickets for the gala are $50 per person and can be purchased at the museum or on their event webpage.

On July 8, there will be a “Plein Air Community Painting Event” on the grounds of the Beverley Center for the Arts on the campus of Southern Utah University. The Chasing Light artists will paint from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be joined by invited members of the Cedar City painting community from noon through 2 p.m. to paint the scenes of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, statue gardens and SUMA.

The final paintings from the Chasing Light Plein Air Festival will be exhibited July 8 through Aug. 19 at the museum. Paintings can be purchased throughout the duration of the exhibition.

For more information about the Chasing Light Plein Air Festival and its featured artists, visit the exhibit’s webpage here.

Event details

What: “Chasing Light Plein Air Festival” featuring 15 artists.

When: Monday, July 3, through Saturday, July 8 | See website for details.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City, and at various locations around Southern Utah.

Cost: free except for the “Wet Paint Gala,” which is $50 per person. See SUMA for details.

