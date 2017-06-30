August 11, 1922 – June 26, 2017

Betty Blye Stringham Colton, 94, died at her home, June 26, 2017, from causes incident to age. After a long, gracious and dignified life, she passed with joy from the ones she loves here to the ones she loves there.

Colton was born Aug. 11, 1922, in Maeser, Utah, to William Sterling and Afton Odekirk Stringham. She grew up in Vernal, Utah, and graduated from Uintah High. She attended LDS Business College and worked in the Mission Home in Salt Lake City. She married Garth M. Colton on May 29, 1943, in the middle of World War II. Together they traveled to multiple U.S. Army installations while Garth trained troops in the 115th Engineer Combat Battalion.

Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on Aug. 18, 1954. They lived in Logan, Vernal, Sandy, Brigham City and Lewistown, Montana. Fifty years ago, they moved to Santa Clara and became adopted Dutchmen.

A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Colton served in the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women and Sunday School. She served a full-time LDS mission with her husband to the South Dakota Rapid City Mission. She also served in the name extraction program and as an ordinance worker in the St. George, Utah, LDS Temple for many years. She always was an artist, whether her medium was water color, white baby yarn, peaches, nine-patch quilt blocks, a fishing line, dinner rolls, Christmas Eve or a leg of lamb. She always was a confidant to those who appreciated her bright mind, her candid opinion and her warm heart. She always could be trusted.

She is survived by her three sons: Stanley Garth (Alice) Colton, Shepherd, Montana; Scott W (Colleen) Colton, Hurricane, Utah; and Kim S (Melinda) Colton, Draper, Utah; seven grandsons: Shane, Luke, McKay, William, Paul, Connor and Ian; three granddaughters: Tricia, Amber and Katy; 17 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ralph G. (Orpha) Stringham of St. George. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sister, Mary Kathryn Warburton.

Thanks to Fran Meldrum and Jerusha Roundy for their gentle and constant care the past four years and thanks to the true Latter-day Saints of Santa Clara for working, believing, and worshipping with Betty.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara LDS 1st Ward Chapel, 3040 W. Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. Friends may call at the chapel prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m.

Interment in the Santa Clara City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit metcalfmortuary.com.