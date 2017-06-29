Zion south entrance monument site reconfiguration gets go-ahead

Zion's iconic south entrance sign and monument provides a favorite photo opportunity for visitors to the park. The monument is slated for reconfiguration in 2017 to mitigate safety and traffic concerns, Zion National Park, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Zion National Park announces the signing of the South Entrance Monument Site Reconfiguration Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI).

The FONSI records the decision of the National Park Service (NPS) to redesign the South Entrance Monument site and adjacent parking area.

The project is being done to enhance visitor safety, expand cultural resource protection measures and help mitigate factors contributing to vehicle congestion experienced at the South Entrance (described as Alternative B in the Environmental Assessment (EA) released for public review in April 2017).

Read more: Zion National Park looks to redesign south entrance

The FONSI, EA, and Errata documents are available on the NPS Planning, Environment & Public Comment (PEPC) website.

The proposed project will move the monument approximately 28 feet east from its original location but will remain in-line with the park boundary. A monument plaza will be installed around the relocation site, as well as a walkway on the eastern edge of the monument parking area.

The monument parking area will also be restructured to facilitate short-term parking.

Within the public scoping period for the South Entrance Monument Site Reconfiguration EA from Nov. 28, 2016, to Dec. 30, 2016, 14 scoping letters were received and considered by park staff.

The EA was released for public review on April 17, 2017, and the NPS accepted comments through May 17, 2017. Twenty-three comment letters were received. All comments on the EA were reviewed by park staff and were considered in the development of the FONSI and Errata sheets.

Requests for digital or hardcopies of the FONSI are available on a limited basis.

Requests can be submitted to: Superintendent, Zion National Park, ATTN: South Entrance Monument Reconfiguration FONSI, 1 Zion Park Blvd., State Route 9, Springdale, Utah, 84767; or email at zion_group_project_compliance@nps.gov.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews