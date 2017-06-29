Police ask public’s help identifying suspect caught on video starting brush fire

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video allegedly starting a brush fire early Friday morning in Moab.

The video shows the suspect lighting brush on fire just after midnight then riding away on a bicycle through a parking lot, according to a statement issued by the Moab City Police Department.

“The fire was close to a residence and a local business,” Moab City Police officials said.

The suspect is described as a slender male with facial hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Moab City Police Department at 435-259-8938.

Sydne Smythe posted the following message Tuesday on the video shown on the Police Department’s Facebook page:

That yard he lit on fire is my yard it’s less than 100 m away from a sleeping two-year-old and his father please help in identifying this man it could’ve turned out a lot worse for my family

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

