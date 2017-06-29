Police ask public’s help identifying suspect caught on video starting brush fire

Written by Kimberly Scott
June 29, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video allegedly starting a brush fire early Friday morning in Moab.

See surveillance video in media player above

Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video allegedly starting a brush fire early Saturday morning in Moab, Utah, June 2017 | Photo courtesy of Moab City Police Department, St. George News

The video shows the suspect lighting brush on fire just after midnight then riding away on a bicycle through a parking lot, according to a statement issued by the Moab City Police Department.

“The fire was close to a residence and a local business,” Moab City Police officials said.

The suspect is described as a slender male with facial hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Moab City Police Department at 435-259-8938.

Sydne Smythe posted the following message Tuesday on the video shown on the Police Department’s Facebook page:

That yard he lit on fire is my yard it’s less than 100 m away from a sleeping two-year-old and his father please help in identifying this man it could’ve turned out a lot worse for my family

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Kimberly Scott Kimberly Scott is a lifetime resident of Southern Utah. In 2013, Kimberly joined St. George News as a vital member of its editing, reporting and administrative team. She is passionate about engaging communities through writing and is dedicated to providing complete and accurate coverage of both anticipated and breaking news.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply