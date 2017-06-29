TGIF Show: Your Independence weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | June 30-July 4
Independence weekend
- Friday, 6 p.m. to Saturday, 10 p.m. | Duck Creek Independence Day Celebration | Admission: Free; some activities and vendors may charge | Location: 735 E. Movie Ranch Drive, Duck Creek Village.
- Friday-Sunday and Tuesday, times vary | Independence Day Celebration Carnival | Admission: $1-$30 | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday-Tuesday, times vary | Brian Head July Fourth Celebration | Admission: Free; some activities and vendors may charge | Location: Brian Head Town, 329 S. Highway 143 *Highway 143 remains closed. Use Highway 14 to Highway 148 through Cedar Breaks National Monument for access to Brian Head.
- Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. | St. George City’s Independence Day Celebration | Admission: Varies | Location: Various locations throughout St. George, see link.
- Tuesday, 6:50 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Kanab’s Annual 4th of July Celebration | Admission: Free; some activities and vendors may charge | Location: Various locations throughout Kanab, see link
- Tuesday, 7 a.m. | Springdale 4th of July Celebration | Admission: Varies | Location: Springdale, see link.
- Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Hurricane City 4th of July Celebration | Admission: Free; some activities and vendors may charge | Location: Various locations throughout Hurricane, see link.
- Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Colorado City 4th of July Activities | Admission: Free; some activities and vendors may charge | Location: Cottonwood Park, Colorado City, Arizona.
- Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Enoch 4th of July Celebration | Admission: Free; some activities may charge | Location: Locations throughout Enoch, see link.
- Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Cedar City Independence Day Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Various Cedar City Locations, see link.
- Tuesday, 10 a.m. | Parowan 4th of July Parade and Activities | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street, Parowan *There will be no fireworks display and fireworks will not be allowed in city limits.
- Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. | July 4th Celebration with Fiyah Rootz and Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Tuesday, 6-10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Rockets Over the Red Rocks | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street and University Boulevard, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Gallery Opening Reception: Rob Wilson | Admission: Free; donations appreciated | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Community Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | That Looks Sketchy | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Guitar Symposium Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Disney’s Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Joshua Creek Concert | Admission: $15 | Location: Bumbleberry Inn, 97 Bumbleberry Lane, Springdale.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Shrek: The Musical” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Parowan Scavenger Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Visitor Center, 5 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. | Gunlock Rodeo | Admission: $5, children 5 and under free | Location: Gunlock Rodeo Grounds, 77 N. Main St., Gunlock.
- Saturday, 8-11 a.m. | Southern Utah Reptile Show Handling Event | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Enchanted” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Zion Canyon Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Blackhawk Walters | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Campfire Concert in the Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, Highway 14, Cedar City, see map.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | John Németh”Feelin’ Freaky Tour” | Admission: $15 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: TBD | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
