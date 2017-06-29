TGIF Show: Your Independence weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
June 29, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | June 30-July 4

Independence weekend 

Art

  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street and University Boulevard, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Gallery Opening Reception: Rob Wilson | Admission: Free; donations appreciated | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Community Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | That Looks Sketchy | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Education/enlightenment

  • Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Entertainment

  • Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Guitar Symposium Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Disney’s Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Joshua Creek Concert | Admission: $15 | Location: Bumbleberry Inn, 97 Bumbleberry Lane, Springdale.
  • Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Shrek: The Musical” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Family

  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Parowan Scavenger Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Visitor Center, 5 S. Main St., Parowan.
  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. | Gunlock Rodeo | Admission: $5, children 5 and under free | Location: Gunlock Rodeo Grounds, 77 N. Main St., Gunlock.
  • Saturday, 8-11 a.m. | Southern Utah Reptile Show Handling Event | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Enchanted” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Music

  • Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Blackhawk Walters | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Campfire Concert in the Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, Highway 14, Cedar City, see map.
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | Tom Bennett One Man Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 10 p.m. | John Németh”Feelin’ Freaky Tour” | Admission: $15 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
  • Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: TBD | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac |  Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

