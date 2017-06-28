Last chance to win tickets to Diamond Rio, Sawyer Brown at ‘4th of July Celebration’

Sawyer Brown and Diamond Rio will be performing as part of the "99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration," photo dates and locations not specified | Photos courtesy of Canyon Media, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George will be celebrating Independence Day in style this year with the “99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration” featuring Diamond Rio and Sawyer Brown at the new Legend Solar Stadium at Dixie State University.

However, to get into the stadium show, you must win a ticket at the final 99.9 KONY Country live remote broadcasts taking place Thursday.

Canyon Media has been giving away up to 1,000 tickets to this exclusive event at each of eight live remote broadcasts.

Thursday will be the last day of the live broadcasts, which will take place at the following Big O Tire locations:

1055 S. Bluff St., St. George.

825 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

1732 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.

721 S. Main St., Cedar City.

In addition to great music, concessions and tons of food trucks, the 4th of July Celebration will also feature the biggest fireworks show in Southern Utah.

There will be free park seating on the Encampment Mall at the university with broadcast music, and of course you can look up in the sky over the St. George basin from all over to see fireworks and hear the choreographed broadcast over the radio.

However, in order to gain entry to the stadium celebration, you must win one of the tickets being given away by Canyon Media. There will be no admittance the night of the event without a ticket.

To win tickets, interested participants can register at one of the Big O Tires live remote locations starting at 3 p.m. Drawings start at 5 p.m. Winners must be 18 years or older and present to win.

“We’re thrilled to a do a concert of this level in St. George for the Fourth of July,” Canyon Media General Manager Matt Burgoyne said. “We can’t wait to see you there.”

The city of St. George 4th of July Celebration with Diamond Rio and Sawyer Brown is made possible by Dixie Regional Medical Center, Ken Garff St. George Ford, SkyWest Airlines, Andrus Transportation, Red Rider Creative, Dixie State University, the city of St. George and Southern Utah’s BEST Country… 99.9 KONY Country.

