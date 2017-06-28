Fox News picks up departing Rep. Jason Chaffetz as contributor

In this 2008 file photo, Rep. Jason Chaffetz addresses the Center for the Study of Ethics during a debate at Utah Valley University, Salt Lake City, Utah, October 1, 2008 | Photo courtesy of Don LaVange, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Friday will be Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s last day in Congress. The next day he starts working for the Fox News Channel.

The Fox News Channel announced Wednesday that Chaffetz will be taking on a contributing role in which he will offer political analysis for Fox News and Fox Business channels starting Saturday.

Chaffetz announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election and stated later on that he may not finish his current term in Congress. He ultimately announced his June 30 resignation from Congress in May.

There had been speculation that Chaffetz, who has also served as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, was migrating to the Fox News Channel. Though repeatedly asked about it by media, all Chaffetz would confirm is that he would be returning to work in the private sector.

Chaffetz has served as the representative of Utah’s 3rd Congressional District since 2008. His subsequent resignation has triggered a special election process in the state in order to replace him.

Though that process is underway and headed to a primary Aug. 15, it has nonetheless caused some headbutting between the Legislature and governor’s office due to arguments over just who has the authority to organize that special election once called.

