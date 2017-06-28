Sept. 4, 2013 — June 18, 2017

Jordan James Sirls, 3, passed away Sunday, June 18, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born September 4, 2013, in Corona, California, to Nancy Rose Black Sirls.

In December of 2016, Jordan, his mother, and sister Shylah moved back home to Colorado City, Arizona.

Jordan was happy and had a special spirit about him. He was very lovable and everyone wanted to kiss him. The three most important things in Jordan’s life were his mother, his back pack and his toy cars.

Jordan will be truly missed. May he rest in peace.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Rose; sisters, Shylah Samantha and Brooklyn Rose; brother, Branden Roy; and grandparents, David and Nancy Black and Ken and Cindy Sirls.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jacob Aaron Steed.

Funeral Services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, UT. There will be a viewing Saturday prior to services from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at the mortuary. Interment will take place in the Isaac Carling Memorial Park.

Mortuary

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.