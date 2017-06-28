Mesquite won’t block recreational marijuana sales

Members of the West Wendover City Council look at marijuana being harvested at Deep Roots Harvest in Mesquite, Nevada. undated | Photo courtesy of Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — When recreational marijuana sales begin in Nevada on Saturday, Mesquite will have the closest dispensary to Utah.

Now, the border town will not block sales at its lone dispensary after a divided council took up the issue on Tuesday night.

“I am personally against recreational marijuana and have actually spoken against medical in the way it was implemented,” Mesquite City Councilman David Ballweg said, introducing a resolution to put a moratorium on sales.

Ballweg told his colleagues on the council he wanted to buy time for Mesquite to get taxes and regulatory ordinances in place.

“The city has no way to regulate or control our ordinances right now,” he said.

The moratorium would have halted sales at Mesquite’s lone dispensary, Deep Roots Harvest.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station