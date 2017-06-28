MISSING: Angie Endicott and Jordan Lanza, both 16

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing and presumed runaway juveniles.
The St. George Police Department is seeking information regarding the possible whereabouts of 16-year-old Jordan Jet Lanza, who is reported to have run away June 26.
Authorities believe Lanza may still be in the St. George area, possibly with another juvenile, Angie Mercedes Endicott, also 16. She was last seen Tuesday.
“Jordan ran away on June 26 and Angie Endicott ran away on June 27, and the two are believed to be together,” St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.
Description of Endicott
- Age: 16
- Height: 5 foot 7 inches
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Sex: Female
- Weight: 135 pounds
- Build: Medium
- Complexion: Fair
Description of Lanza
- Age: 16
- Height: 5 foot 9 inches
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Sex: Male
- Weight: 112 pounds
- Build: Slim
- Complexion: Dark
Police believe the two may be headed to Cedar City, Trombley said. Both cases are being handled by St. George Police Detective Brandon Dunbar.
If you have seen Endicott or Lanza or have any information on the teens’ whereabouts, call the St. George Communications Center at 435-627-4300.
This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
