MISSING: Angie Endicott and Jordan Lanza, both 16

L to R: Angie Endicott of St. George was last seen June 27 and Jordan Lanza of St. George was last seen June 26. Police believe the two are together, St. George, Utah, June 28, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing and presumed runaway juveniles.

The St. George Police Department is seeking information regarding the possible whereabouts of 16-year-old Jordan Jet Lanza, who is reported to have run away June 26.

Authorities believe Lanza may still be in the St. George area, possibly with another juvenile, Angie Mercedes Endicott, also 16. She was last seen Tuesday.

“Jordan ran away on June 26 and Angie Endicott ran away on June 27, and the two are believed to be together,” St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

Description of Endicott

Age: 16

Height: 5 foot 7 inches

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Sex: Female

Weight: 135 pounds

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

Description of Lanza

Age: 16

Height: 5 foot 9 inches

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Sex: Male

Weight: 112 pounds

Build: Slim

Complexion: Dark

Police believe the two may be headed to Cedar City, Trombley said. Both cases are being handled by St. George Police Detective Brandon Dunbar.

If you have seen Endicott or Lanza or have any information on the teens’ whereabouts, call the St. George Communications Center at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews