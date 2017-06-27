Stewart launches school supply drive for Utah’s refugee children

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA– Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has launched a school supply drive to collect supplies to help refugee children living in Utah.
The drive, called “Reaching Out to Refugees: Back to School Drive,” will run through Aug. 11. Supplies can be mailed or dropped off to Stewart’s Salt Lake City and St. George offices. See addresses below.
“There are around 25,000 refugee youth living in Utah,” Stewart said in a news release. “Many of them have had little to no education. As a father of six, I know how hard it was to get my kids ready for school each year. I can only imagine how hard it is for refugee families. That’s why I’m hosting a school supply drive, to help refugees get a good start in Utah’s schools.”
Items needed
- Backpacks
- #2 Pencils
- Erasers
- Crayons
- Highlighters
- Glue Sticks
- Elmers Glue
- Scissors
- Index Cards
- Rulers
- Pocket Folders
- Lined Paper
- Spiral Notebooks
- ACT/SAT Prep Books
- Calculators
- Colored Pencils
- Pens (Red, Blue, Black)
- Pencil Boxes
- 3 Ring Binders
- Folder Dividers
- Graphing Calculators
Items may be dropped off or mailed to either of Stewart’s district offices:
- 253 W. St. George Boulevard, #100
St. George, Utah 84770
-
420 East South Temple #390Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Click here for more information on Stewart’s refugee school supply drive.
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews