Stewart launches school supply drive for Utah’s refugee children

Photo courtesy of Rep. Chris Stewart, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA– Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has launched a school supply drive to collect supplies to help refugee children living in Utah.

The drive, called “Reaching Out to Refugees: Back to School Drive,” will run through Aug. 11. Supplies can be mailed or dropped off to Stewart’s Salt Lake City and St. George offices. See addresses below.

“There are around 25,000 refugee youth living in Utah,” Stewart said in a news release. “Many of them have had little to no education. As a father of six, I know how hard it was to get my kids ready for school each year. I can only imagine how hard it is for refugee families. That’s why I’m hosting a school supply drive, to help refugees get a good start in Utah’s schools.”

Items needed

Backpacks

#2 Pencils

Erasers

Crayons

Highlighters

Glue Sticks

Elmers Glue

Scissors

Index Cards

Rulers

Pocket Folders

Lined Paper

Spiral Notebooks

ACT/SAT Prep Books

Calculators

Colored Pencils

Pens (Red, Blue, Black)

Pencil Boxes

3 Ring Binders

Folder Dividers

Graphing Calculators

Items may be dropped off or mailed to either of Stewart’s district offices:

253 W. St. George Boulevard, #100

St. George, Utah 84770

420 East South Temple #390 Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Click here for more information on Stewart’s refugee school supply drive.

