On the EDge: Everybody is wrong

OPINION – I don’t care which political mantle you wear these days, you are wrong.

You are wrong if you don’t smack down Johnny Depp for saying: ““When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Depp called it a clumsy joke that did “not come out as intended” and that he “intended no malice.”

This wasn’t performance art, this wasn’t political dialog or even political commentary, it was inflammatory language and although his intent, as he said, was to “amuse, not to harm anyone,” there are too many whack jobs out there who could take his words to heart.

You are wrong if you don’t put the screws to Congress for hiding a very important piece of proposed legislation from the voters, keeping a health care bill from public view while muscling party members to support its passage.

There is a reason why we have checks and balances in our government, a reason why transparency is vital to our continuance as a free nation. Sooner or later, all secrets are told and all you are left with is well-placed suspicion, disappointment and doubt. If those who crafted this health care bill were so afraid it would not be passed that they couldn’t share it with the public perhaps they wrote a bad bill.

You are wrong if you refer to the President as a “Cheeto with a bad comb-over” and dismiss him as a “reality TV star gone bad.” You’ve got to have tangible reasons for your opposition to be credible in standing against or speaking out. Question his agenda, his intelligence, his character, but don’t simply dismiss him with a snarky slur.

You are wrong if you use the B-word as your go-to description of Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Get specific with why you don’t like her politics. You need a better reason than the fact that she is a liberal, a woman, from California, otherwise you sound like a misogynistic fool.

And, you are out of your mind if you think a so-called “2nd Amendment Solution,” such as the recent attack on a group of Republican members of Congress, is viable. Violence is never the answer, whether from the liberal or conservative side.

We are dead wrong on so many things for so many reasons.

Is anybody truly doing their due diligence and looking into the depth of the issues of the day or are they falling prey to the junk appearing on social media?

Hardly.

Is it honest to write off the legitimate sources of our information as fake news just because the facts don’t support your particular political stance?

No.

We are making valorous attempts to end bullying in our schools and workplace sites, but what are we doing about the bullying we are being subjected to by our elected leaders?

Most of all, this springs from a boiling over rage that seems to have overtaken us, caused us to lash out at each other for simply expressing our ideas, resulting in the deepest chasm between us since the Civil War.

I have seen people I don’t know, have never spoken to, have never been in my presence take potshots with crass, mean-spirited, hateful remarks.

Is this what we have evolved into?

Do we think so little of our fellow human beings that we believe it to be acceptable behavior to write or make despicably loathsome comments about them thinking we are saying something clever?

Anger, as Albert Einstein said, “dwells in the bosom of fools.”

But, anger is fed by fear, which breeds the kind of insecurity that puts us in such contention.

The seeds of those fears is, I think, a general feeling of hopelessness, a despair that we are powerless; that we may be wrong in our assessments of life or life’s encumbrances, and we certainly cannot accommodate the thought that we may be wrong because that implies weakness. To mask that weakness we often employ anger to reassert our strength.

We also fear not being part of some special little group. Standing alone, appreciating one’s own self-worth, seems to be too difficult for those incapable of living within their own skin.

The fanaticism that follows leads to serious departures from civility in the manner of name-calling, bullying, threats, unchecked egos and uncalled-for hostility.

So, we are wrong, we are all wrong if we take a group and demonize them just because they are conservative or liberal or any other flavor trying to find favor with the masses.

We are all wrong when we make assumptions not based in fact.

I can’t count the number of times I’ve had readers assume I had a particular stance on an issue that is nowhere near how I feel. They’ve never met me, never looked me in the eye, but by God, they know exactly where I stand on everything.

Except they don’t because I have never expressed an opinion on some issues.

Besides, it is too easy to get angry.

It is too easy to make it up on the fly.

It is too easy be lazy or selfish and not take the time to consider somebody else’s position or feelings.

It’s why I try to keep a healthy distance between me and others because I just don’t need that kind of aggravation or disappointment.

This displacement with humanity is becoming more and more common because of the pummeling we all take, in one way or another, from those who don’t quite understand the concept of treating each other with respect and dignity; of those who are so swept up in their own egos and lives that they are unable to consider that there just may be other viable thoughts and hopes and dreams out there; that we all matter.

I read recently that Ted Nugent said he is going to tone down his vehement rhetoric, which is a good thing.

But, I certainly don’t expect him to tone down his criticism of the liberal viewpoint or his support for conservative issues.

I fully expect him to continue to be a strident voice, a bit less shrill, but strident nonetheless, and hope that Nugent and his conservative friends continue to ask questions, pose credible criticism and join the dialog instead of simply shouting down those who differ with disrespectful names.

I think his reaching out that way is commendable, purposeful and prudent. Especially if there is any truth to the buzz that he is pointing at a Senate run in the near future.

And, I expect no less from the left, which can be as obnoxious and disrespectful of its friends on the conservative side.

But, until that really, truly happens, the left and right are wrong.

