Man goes into seizure after suspect pulls knife in Walmart parking lot

ST. GEORGE — A 65-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly pulled a knife on a woman and her fiancé in a St. George Walmart parking lot, after which the woman’s fiancé collapsed into a seizure.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a brandishing weapon report at the Bloomington Walmart located at 2610 S. Pioneer Road, according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

The woman reported that she and her fiancé had been walking on the sidewalk near the Suntran bus stop at the south entrance of the Walmart parking lot when a man – later identified as Michael Anthony Cappuccio – pulled out a knife from the sheath on his hip and began to wave it around at them, the report stated.

“He told them to get back and stay away from him,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. “He was yelling these commands as he was waiving his knife around.”

Another witness told police he was getting off the bus when he saw the couple walk past Cappuccio, who then stood up and began waving the knife in the air. Cappuccio advanced toward the woman all the while telling them to get back, according to the statement.

The witnesses crossed the street away from the incident and called police.

After police were called, the woman’s fiancé reportedly walked into Walmart and collapsed into a seizure, the report stated. He was subsequently transferred to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

When police arrived on scene, they identified the suspect as Cappuccio.

“From previous incidents, I knew that Michael (Cappuccio) has an aggressive personality and also carries a fix blade knife on his hip,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement.

When police conducted a Terry frisk and didn’t locate the knife, they asked Cappuccio where the knife was, according to the statement. Cappuccio reportedly said he had “gotten rid of it.”

Cappuccio was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Cappuccio of two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear before 5th District G. Michael Westfall Tuesday afternoon for an initial court appearance.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

