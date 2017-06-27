Gunlock set to celebrate 72 years of rodeo

The American flag is carried around the arena to mark the start of the second day of the 71st annual Gunlock Rodeo, Gunlock, Utah, July 1, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

GUNLOCK – Since 1945 the Gunlock Rodeo has been entertaining guests both young and old with wild rodeo action featuring contestants from throughout the western United States.

This year’s event will be held Thursday through Saturday and feature both classic rodeo competitions as well as unique entertainment such as the famous or possibly infamous donkey-watermelon race.

This entertaining competition features 10 teams of two people. Teams ride together bareback on a donkey to the end of the arena where one contestant gets off the donkey, picks up a watermelon and gets back on the donkey.

The event is fun for everyone and allows even young children a chance at rodeo glory with options to ride a cow and chase chickens around the arena.

Guests are invited to bring the whole family and enjoy a cooler evening under the shade of giant cottonwood trees.

Shows will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets are $5. Children 5 and under are free.

Dinner will be available for purchase at concessions. Friday is “Steak ‘n’ Taters night.”

Event details

What: Gunlock Rodeo.

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 29-July 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Gunlock Rodeo Grounds, 77 N. Main St., Gunlock.

Cost: $5; concessions vary in price.

Additional information: Most of the seating is cement. Attendees are encouraged to bring stadium seats, blankets or padding to sit on.

