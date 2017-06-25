Mesquite to hold community forum

Mayor Allan Litman. Mesquite, Nevada, undated | Photo courtesy of city of Mesquite, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Community members are invited to meet with Andy Barton, Mesquite City Manager, at 8 a.m. Thursday.

This open forum will be held at The Terrace Restaurant at Wolf Creek Golf Club located at 403 Paradise Parkway in Mesquite.

This is an opportunity to ask questions, share your concerns or to just meet and visit with the City Manager.

Event details

What: Mesquite Community Forum.

When: Thursday, June 9, 8 a.m.

Where: The Terrace Restaurant, Wolf Creek Golf Club, 403 Paradise Parkway, Mesquite.

Contact: Joy Eastwood, executive assistant to the mayor and city manager | Email jeastwood@mesquitenv.gov | Telephone 702-346-5297 | Website www.MesquiteNV.gov.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews