No Filter Flashback: The Danish Ranch

FEATURE — In this flashback episode of the “No Filter Show” co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair headed north to the Danish Ranch outside of Leeds to relax. Co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair find out about this largely forgotten ranch.
Beautiful scenery, lovely views and a llama await you.
Click play above
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.