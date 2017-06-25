Celebrated authors present at ‘WriteOut’ camp; public invited

Featured authors for the 2017 WriteOut workshop at Southern Utah University, clockwise from top left: Margaret Stohl, Brendan Reichs, Brandon Mull, Ann Dee Ellis, Ally Condie. Publicity photos, undated | Photos courtesy of SUU, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – A new writing camp geared especially for youth ages 13-18 is slated to run Wednesday-Friday at Southern Utah University as the WriteOut Foundation brings several successful authors to town. The public is invited to attend some of the camp’s scheduled events Wednesday.

Brendan Reichs, Ally Condie, Brandon Mull, Margaret Stohl and Ann Dee Ellisat will be at the “WriteOut” camp and be participating in several public events held at the R. Haze Hunter Conference Center on the SUU campus.

Ally Condie is the author of the “Matched Trilogy,” a No. 1 New York Times and international bestseller. “Matched” was chosen as one of the Young Adult Library Services Association’s 2011 Teens’ Top 10 and named as one of the Best Children’s Books of 2010 by “Publisher’s Weekly.” “Matched” and its sequels are available in 30-plus languages. Her newest books are “Atlantia” and “Summerlost,” which was an Edgar Award finalist for Best Juvenile Mystery of 2016.

Brendan Reichs was born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. After three long years working as a litigation attorney, he abandoned the profession to co-write the “Virals” series. The first book in his new solo young adult series, “Nemesis,” was released March 21 by Penguin Young Readers; it is a New York Times bestseller.

Margaret Stohl is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author with a 16-year career in video games. Her internationally bestselling “Beautiful Creatures” novels have been published in nearly 50 countries and released as a feature film from Warner Brothers. She also wrote the “Black Widow” series from Disney Publishing and her first sci-fi series, “Icons,” is in development as a feature film with Alcon Entertainment.

Ann Dee Ellis is the author of three young adult novels, “This is What I Did,” “Everthing is Fine” and “The End or Something Like That,” and one middle grade novel, “You May Already Be a Winner.” Her books have received multiple starred reviews and other honors. Ellis teaches creative writing and rhetoric at Brigham Young University.

Brandon Mull is the author of the New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling “Beyonders” series and “Fablehaven” series. His books are beloved by readers across the nation. The first book in his new “Dragonwatch” series was released in March.

Helen Boswell is an associate professor at Southern Utah University and author of the “Mythology Trilogy,” romance-suspense “Losing Enough” and the nonfiction work “My Fish Ate Your Fish: Can Evolution and Religion Play Nicely.”

Event details

What: WriteOut 2017; public events: Author’s keynote address: Wednesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Author panel with Q&A; SUU Professor Helen Boswell, moderator: Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Author book signing and sale: Wednesday, 8-9 p.m. (Note: Book sales will be held throughout the book signing and 45 minutes before the Q & A session.)

When: : Wednesday, June 28

Where: Southern Utah University, R. Haze Hunter Conference Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

More info: See schedule for particulars.

About the WriteOut Foundation:

The WriteOut Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to bring creative writing and reading experiences to students in rural areas. According to its mission statement, WriteOut is committed to reaching these areas, and to reaching students in financial and other need.

