Throwing a hole in one: Eagle Scouts build new disc golf course

ST. GEORGE – The clatter of chains rang through parts of the Bloomington Hills North Park Saturday as flying discs hit the chains attached to metal baskets used as a part of new disc golf course. The new course is the culmination of an Eagle Scout project undertaken throughout the last year by Boy Scout Troop 578.

“We’ve been working pretty hard on this,” said 15-year-old Ethan Nisson, one of nine Boy Scouts who participated in the project. “It’s nice to see people here having fun.”

Disc golf, or Frisbee golf, for the uninitiated, is sometimes called “poor man’s golf,” said Andrew Robinson, co-owner of Solid Chain Disc Golf that donated materials to the Eagle Scout project.

“It’s based on traditional golf rules,” Robinson said, just with flying discs and metal baskets instead of golf balls, clubs and holes.

A disc golf tournament was held Saturday morning to inaugurate the course’s use.

The new Bloomington Hills North Park disc golf is the third course built in the area. The other two are located at Mathis Park in St. George and Pine View Park in Washington City. The course at Pine View Park was also the result of an Eagle Scout project.

“I think it’s a great use for this park,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said.

Eagle Scout projects, like the new disc golf course, help the city move on projects that it may never have been able to otherwise, Pike said.

The projects not only benefit the community in some way, but also helps to teach the youth involved to find value in serving the community and that their efforts can and do make a difference, the mayor added.

The results of previous Eagle Scout projects can be seen around the area and include the various bicycle-shaped bike racks set up on the sidewalk in downtown St. George, a bicycle fix-it station at the head of the Bear Claw Poppy Trailhead and a bridge over the Pine Valley Reservoir spillway.

As a part of the project, each Boy Scout raised $500, using the money to pay for one of the nine holes that they were also responsible for making, said TJ Dick, scout master for Troop 578.

The course features nine holes but can be expanded 18 holes for tournament play.

“This is an awesome course,” Robinson said. “This is a great addition to the Southern Utah disc golf scene.”

The course was built by Trevor Croft, Drake Topham, Adam Gao, Ethan Rapoza, Ezra Dick, Dylan Esplin, Maverick Roberts, Easton Nisson, and Nick Moore.

“It’s satisfying to see it all done and good to see the joy on peoples faces when they’re having a good time,” Rapoza said. “It was worth it.”

The Bloomington Hill’s North Park disc golf course is located at 2275 Vermillion Ave in St George

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.