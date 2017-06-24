Driver clips woman in crosswalk

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a an auto-pedestrian incident near the Exit 2 Interstate 15 on-ramp, St. George, Utah, June 24, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was injured when a truck hit her as she walked through a crosswalk Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident at approximately 9:21 p.m. near the Exit 2 Interstate 15 on-ramp.

The 68-year-old woman was hit by a red pickup truck as she entered the crosswalk just as the driver was making their way through a roundabout in the area to merge onto the highway, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Seth Spencer said.

“They were kind of there all at once,” Spencer said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

The driver was driving slowly at the time of the incident.

No citations were issued at the time this report was taken.

St. George Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

