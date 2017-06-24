HOGs for a cause: Harley enthusiast group donates to dementia foundation

L-R: Cliff Hausman, Lori Hausman, Cheri Hayes, Larry Hayes and Gladys Commes pose for a photo after the Southern Utah Harley Owners Group presents Memory Matters with a $1000 check, St. George, Utah, June 21, 2017 | Photo courtesy Memory Matters, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A check for $1,000 was presented to Memory Matters Utah/Nevada by the Southern Utah Harley Owners Group with proceeds from the group’s inaugural “Memory Ride.”

S.U.H.O.G. members Larry Hayes, Gladys Commes and Cheri Hayes presented the check Wednesday to LuAnn Lundquist, founder and executive director of Memory Matters.

The proceeds from the Memory Ride will go to fund local Memory Matters’ programs, including information and referral services, support groups, care consultations, memory testing consultations, outreach and education events, early stage memory loss classes, memory activity classes and the “Good Morning Sunshine” wellness calling program.

“The Memory Ride was a great first-time event,” Hayes said in a news release. “We are excited to do it again next year and make it even bigger.”

S.U.H.O.G is a nonprofit organization through which members participate in regular weekend events that raise both funds and awareness for local charities.

Memory Matters is a nonprofit organization based in Southern Utah and Nevada working to reduce isolation and improve wellness for individuals with dementia and their caregivers through activities, support, education and consultation.

