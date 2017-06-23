April 10, 1949 – June 21, 2017

Nathaniel Allen Hall, age 68, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2017, in St. George, Utah. He was born April 10, 1949, in Midland, Texas, to James Franklin and Ethel Jeanette Knotgrass Hall.

Memorial service

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

