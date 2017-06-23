Police arrest man for attacking his son’s alleged bully

St. George Police cruiser, St. George, Utah, March 31, 2017 | Photo by Austin Peck, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A St. George man was arrested last week for allegedly attacking a teen who reportedly bullied his son.

Todd Eugene Bott, 47, was taken into custody by St. George Police in the early hours of June 16 after he was accused of being involved in an alteration with a 15-year-old boy and a man whose home Bott didn’t have permission to enter, according to a probable cause statement.

The father of the boy contacted police the night of June 15 after the incident had occurred at a home on Obsidian Drive. When a police officer arrived, the father said Bott attacked and choked his son.

The officer talked to the 15-year-old next and was told that he and Bott’s son were at another boy’s home when Bott came to pick up his son.

Apparently, Bott’s son contacted his father and told him he had been bullied by the other boy, St. George Police Capt. Mike Giles said Friday.

Giles was unable to confirm the extent or nature of the professed bullying or whether it was a recurring issue between Bott’s son and the other boy.

When Bott arrived at the house, his son opened the door while the 15-year-old was downstairs. The boy told police he could hear Bott shouting and asking where he was.

Scared, the 15-year-old proceeded to hide in his friend’s closet where Bott ultimately found him, according the probable cause statement.

“(Bott) grabbed him by the neck and picked him up off the ground,” the 15-year-old told the officer, as recorded in the probable cause statement. The boy went on to say Bott carried him out of the bedroom into a common area of the house where he slammed him against a wall and “yelled at him about being a bully to his son.”

The 15-year-old told police Bott’s actions terrified him so much he wet himself. The boy’s father said he was concerned about how the incident might affect his son due to how much it scared him.

The responding officer proceeded to take photos of the boy’s neck, as well as parts of his chest and back, and observed a red mark on the left side of the his neck, “like it had been squeezed,” according to the statement.

The officer went to the home where the incident occurred to meet with the homeowner. The homeowner said he had heard a commotion from another room and went to check it, believing someone might have fallen. Instead, he found Bott holding the 15-year-old by the neck and rushed over to push Bott away from the boy and told the man to get out of his house.

Bott got back up and charged at the homeowner, and the two men got into “a tussle,” according to the probably cause statement.

The homeowner was ultimately able to get Bott out of his home, noting that he did not have permission to be there.

The police visited Bott’s home next. Bott refused to speak to police or allow them to speak to his son. He also invoked his right to remain silent and wouldn’t speak without an attorney present. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Bott was booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility and charged with second-degree felonies for child abuse and burglary, as well as a class B misdemeanor for assault and an infraction for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $23,000.

Bott has since posted bail and had an initial appearance in 5th District Court June 22.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

