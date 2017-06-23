Despite Brian Head fire, Panguitch City and weekend festivals still up and running

Despite the Brian Head fire, Panguitch City has not been evacuated and is still hosting the "Balloon Festival" and "Astronomy Festival," Garfield County, Utah, June 23, 2017 | Photo by Kim Barton via Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally Facebook page, St. George News

GARFIELD COUNTY —While the fire in Brian Head has caused some closures and evacuations – including Panguitch Lake – the city of Panguitch, situated approximately 18 miles northeast of the lake, is still open, and both the “Balloon Festival” and “Astronomy Festival” are still taking place as planned.

Read more: Evacuations ordered at Panguitch Lake as firefighters continue to battle the Brian Head fire

“Many people are confused given the closure of Highway 143, but roads into Panguitch city are still open,” said Falyn Owens, executive director of the Garfield County Tourism Office. “We want to make sure everyone who was planning to go to either the Balloon Festival or the Astronomy Festival know that both of these events are still running as scheduled.”

Drivers can still access Panguitch City from Highway 89 and Interstate 15.

The annual Panguitch Balloon Festival began Friday and will run until Sunday. For more information, visit the Panguitch Main Street website.

The Astronomy Festival is also ongoing and will continue until Saturday. For more information, please visit the event webpage.

