Fire crews deal with 2 different fires in the same location

Cedar City fire crews respond to two fires Wednesday near the Gemini Meadows subdivision off Bulldog Road, Cedar City, Utah, June 21, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – While the fire continued to spread in Brian Head Wednesday, Cedar City fire crews had two fires of their own to deal with – both in the same area.

The Cedar City Fire Department was dispatched around noon Wednesday to a fire in an empty field next to Gemini Meadows Subdivision located just off 2400 North and Bulldog Road. At that time, officials estimated the fire was only about 1 acre in size. Later they determined it was closer to 2.5 acres.

Fire crews were again dispatched to the same area at around 6:45 p.m. But this time, the fire was about 6 acres larger than the one that afternoon, Cedar City Fire Marshal Mike Shurtz said.

While the fires were near several homes, officials say no structures were ever threatened.

Both fires were quickly contained. However, crews continued to work the scene a few hours after they had fully suppressed the fire Wednesday night in an effort to smother any hot spots throughout the field.

“The crews are trying to make sure the fire doesn’t flare up again,” Shurtz said. “We don’t want to have to come out here again.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Shurtz said.

