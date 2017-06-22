Brian Head fire spreads to 11,000 acres, designated largest fire now burning in Utah

Brian Head fire is now being reported at nearly 11,000 acres, more evacuations planned, Brian Head, Utah, June 22, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Color Country Fire Interagency, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — With the Brian Head fire now close to 11,000 acres and more evacuations possible today, authorities are calling this the largest fire currently burning in the state.

Officials report that the fire made an 8-mile run Wednesday, more than doubling its size to 10,950 acres and prompting evacuations in Garfield County at Horse Valley, Clear Creek and Beaver Dam. Brian Head Town remains under evacuation orders.

Iron County Sheriff Mark Gower said more evacuations are planned today in Iron County in the Red Creek area. Authorities also plan to close the road from Paragonah to Bear Valley.

“We are going to be closing the Red Creek area and evacuating everyone who is up there now camping and fishing. We will also be warning those who live up that way to be prepared to be evacuated at any time,” Gower said. “The fire is pushing that direction and moving into that area, and we want everyone out of there.”

A cool front has arrived in the area, bringing a shift in winds. Thursday morning, winds were 5-10 mph from the west and are expected to shift to the northwest this afternoon. Depending on the weather and associated winds, the fire could push toward Panguitch Lake.

Another red flag warning has been issued for the day.

While briefing crews this morning, Incident Commander Tim Roide stressed the extreme fire was “unprecedented.” Roide reminded the new personnel that public firefighting safety remained the top priority.

While stories and rumors have continued to flourish on social media over evacuations in Parowan City and other areas, Gower said that is not the case. He also warned the public against spreading rumors that only “create panic and complicates our job.”

“Rumors are literally like wildfires the spread out of control, and it only makes things more difficult for us because then we’re having to deal with people scared and worried that they’re going to be kicked out of their homes,” Gower said.

Currently, the evacuation is in Parowan Canyon from milepost 7 to Brian Head.

Evacuations are all handled through the incident command center with local authorities responsible for notifying the public and press about any evacuations planned, Gower added.

Current evacuations – Last night evacuations were enacted for Horse Valley, Beaver Dam and Clear Creek. The town of Brian Head remains under evacuation. Contact the Red Cross for shelter information.

Closures – Highway 143 remains closed from Parowan to the junction of Highway 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument. The Dixie National Forest has issued a road and trail closure as well to prevent the public from entering the fire area. The closure includes Marathon Trail #3224 from Forest Road 048 (Sidney Valley), Sidney Peaks Trail #3210, Mace’s Run Trail #3219, Dark Hollow Trail #3232, Hendricks Lake Trail #3249 and Forest Road 047 (Brian Head Peak Road.)

Email: tsullivan@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @tracie_sullivan