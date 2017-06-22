Right On: Liberals call for death and ‘reap the whirlwind’

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION – “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” – Hosea 8:7

From an editorial published by The New York Times:

The shooting … set off what is likely to be a wrenching debate over anger and violence in American politics. While the exact motivations of the suspect in the shootings remained unclear, an Internet site tied to the man…contained antigovernment ramblings. And regardless of what led to the episode, it quickly focused attention on the degree to which inflammatory language, threats and implicit instigations to violence have become a steady undercurrent in the nation’s political culture.

These words were not written in response to the recent shooting of Republicans by a leftist gunman but in response to the equally reprehensible shooting of Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in 2011. Giffords survived but tragically, six others died.

Pontificating about angry right wing rhetoric came easily to the Times in 2011, voice of the liberal left. While it acknowledged that the 2011 shooter’s motivations remained unclear at the time, its message was clear: The Tea Party and others with right wing views were responsible.

That accusation turned out to be completely false.

An editorial published by The Washington Post was equally sanctimonious – and equally wrong – about the motivations of the 2011 shooter:

A friend and former Capitol Hill aide called me … with fury in his voice as he described what every liberal – and probably many others – in America is currently thinking: This is the consequence of the right’s sometimes martial anti-government rhetoric. This is the Second Amendment remedy.

Partisan rhetoric in 2011 was child’s play compared to today’s liberal over-the-top hatred of everything Trump and everything Republican. In 2011, the Times used the words “undercurrent” and “implicit instigations to violence.” There is nothing “implicit” about today’s liberal death threats.

The left is filled with haters calling for the death of their political opponents:

These and numerous similar threats have completely turned the tables on the hackneyed liberal narrative that Republicans are the party of Second Amendment violence.

Progressives squirm when reading the published writings of this month’s shooter, James Hodgkinson. He embraced all of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ over-the-top rhetoric about the U.S. political and economic system.

With his death, we’ll never know the degree to which Sanders and the liberal advocates of death influenced his desire to kill Republicans.

If The New York Times followed the standard it set in the 2011 Gibbons shooting, it would be blaming Sanders for the recent shooting. But true to its hypocritical style, the Times instead once again claimed that right wing politics motivated the Gibbons shooting. After critics rightfully objected, it was forced to issue a correction.

To their credit, politicians of both parties, including Sanders, were quick to condemn the shooting. Republican leaders have spoken out for months against the threats that preceded the shooting and now can only hope that a right wing fanatic doesn’t retaliate with a copycat shooting.

But why had Democratic politicians failed to forcefully condemn liberal advocates of death before the shooting? Instead, for months they offered paeans to freedom of speech, thereby implicitly condoning these threats.

I believe that cynical Democratic politicians see death threats as a useful adjunct to their Trump “Resistance.” And lacking any program of their own, resistance is all they have to offer.

Liberals should ponder the parallels between how ISIS radicalizes disaffected Muslims and how this attacker was radicalized. Few Muslims and likely even fewer liberals will succumb to messages of hate punctuated by calls for the death of their enemies. But as this month’s shooting confirms, it only takes a few.

The liberal media are struggling to come to grips with the outrageous rhetoric coming from their fellow travelers. As an anonymous commenter on a conservative web site stated:

It must be hard to keep up the delusion that you are some kind of super passionate and caring person when like-minded compatriots are either fantasizing about killing your opponents or are actually trying to kill them.

