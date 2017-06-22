MISSING: Chris Miller

Chris Miller is listed as missing by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and was last seen near Wilson Arch north of Monticello, Utah | Photo Courtesy San Juan County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

SAN JUAN COUNTY — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Chris Miller was last seen near the Wilson Arch area north of Monticello.

Miller may be hiking in the back country of San Juan County, according to a post on the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Details regarding the man’s age, vehicle and hometown were not available at the time this report was taken.

Anyone who has seen or had contact with Miller is asked to contact San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435 587-2237.

