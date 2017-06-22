Fuel and propane currently unavailable at Halls Crossing on Lake Powell

Halls Crossing marina on Lake Powell, San Juan County, Utah, date not specified | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Both propane and fuel are currently unavailable to customers at Halls Crossing, a popular boating destination on Lake Powell, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials announced Thursday.

The propane went out of service Thursday when it was cut by a contractor performing maintenance in the area. Emergency procedures were initiated and release valves immediately closed, minimizing gas release.

The line is expected to be repaired and operational by Tuesday.

The Halls Crossing fuel dock has been out of operation since June 5 when a broken above-ground hose line spilled approximately 884 gallons of unleaded gasoline. The cause of the break is currently under investigation, and fuel will be unavailable to customers until further notice.

Cleanup operations for the gasoline spill were conducted immediately by National Park Service safety officers and Aramark, a facilities management service employed at the park. No fuel reached the water and remediation and soil cleanup were completed within a few days of the spill.

Regular unleaded fuel and diesel fuel are available across the lake at Bullfrog.

“No high octane fuel on the water is available uplake so it is recommended that boaters bring an octane booster with them or stop at the land-based service stations prior to launching,” a news release issued Thursday by the park service states.

The Charles Halls Ferry connects Halls Crossing and Bullfrog on state Route 276.

