TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | June 23-25
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Community Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Turn Up the Heat Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | That Looks Sketchy | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Live Well Lecture Series | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. | Summer Solstice Events | Admission: Varies | Location: Parowan Gap Petroglyphs | Telephone: 435-463-3735.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Make Music Day | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Shrek: The Musical” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee | St. George Opera: “The Old Maid and the Thief” and “The Telephone” | Admission: $5-$16 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Guerilla Shorts Showcase | Admission is cash only as follows: Adults, $6; children (11 and under), $3 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Disney’s Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Parowan Scavenger Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Visitor Center, 5 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “Storks” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Family Search Center Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Family Search Center, 237 E. 600 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Summer of Fun Luau | Admission: $5 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 305 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Dive in Movie: “Monster Trucks” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Pool, 750 N. 200 West, Hurricane.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Zion Canyon Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Youth Advocates of Southern Utah Yard Sale and Community Outreach | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: 2433 S. 1950 E., St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Blackhawk Walters | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Closure | Admission: $5 | Location: FireHouse Bar and Grill, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Gunlock 60th Celebration | Admission: Free; state park fees may apply | Location: Gunlock State Park Boat Ramp.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Cedar Breaks Bio Blast | Admission: $5 | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument. *Event may cancel due to Brian Head fire.
- Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m. | Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Panguitch. *Event may cancel due to Brian Head fire.
- Saturday, 6-8 a.m. | Shop Road and Mountain Bike Rides | Admission: Free | Location: Meet at Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. | Solar System 5K | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Coal Creek Trail, Veterans Memorial Park, 200 North 200 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument. *Event may cancel due to Brian Head fire.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
