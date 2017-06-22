Bloomington Walmart remodels store, invites public to take 1st look

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The public is invited to a grand reopening, ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter located at 2610 Pioneer Road in St. George.

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays.

Enhanced produce, bakery and deli departments.

Expanded pharmacy with exam room.

Enhanced baby department with strollers at floor level for test drive.

Expanded hardware with more tools selection.

Easier to navigate; improved store flow, wider aisles, lower fixtures for better line of sight.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers,” Chris Philips, store manager, said in a news release. “We’re excited for everyone to come see how we are helping give time back to our customers with a new shopping experience.”

The store upgrades are one of many ways Walmart is investing in Utah and improving the way customers shop, the release states.

