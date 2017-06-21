Brian Head fire grows nearly 1,000 more acres overnight

This Saturday photo shows a wildland fire threatenning the town of Brian Head, Utah, June 17, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Kim Nielson, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – The Brian Head fire tripled in size in less than 24 hours, spreading from just under a 1,000 acres yesterday afternoon to nearly 2,800 acres by Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire made a 3-mile run to the northeast, driven by southwesterly winds.

The fire has now reached Hendrickson Lake and is moving down into Second Left Hand Canyon. It burned around the Thunder Ridge Boy Scout Camp with minimal damage occurring.

A 20-acre spot fire on the west side of Highway 143 was contained by crews at the end of the day.

Officials report that aerial firefighting will be working to douse the fire today while crews assess the best locations for success in containing the fire. Additional firefighting personnel have been ordered and should begin to arrive this afternoon.

Firefighters will be working under extreme conditions today as a red flag warning has been issued for the area predicting high temperatures, low humidity, atmospheric instability and strong winds. Winds are anticipated to be even stronger today than yesterday.

The community of Brian Head will remain under evacuation until fire managers determine it is safe for residents and visitors to return. Highway 143 remains closed from Parowan to the junction of Highway 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument. The Dixie National Forest has issued a road and trail closure as well to prevent the public from entering the area.

The closures includes: Marathon Trail #3224 from Forest Road 048 (Sidney Valley), Sidney Peaks Trail #3210, Mace’s Run Trail #3219, Dark Hollow Trail #3232, Hendricks Lake Trail #3249, and Forest Road 047 (Brian Head Peak Road).

Maps are available at the InciWeb website.

The Dixie National Forest will be issuing an area closure today due to the increased fire size.

The Brian Head fire started around midday Saturday and grew very quickly through dense timber on lands managed by Brian Head Town, Iron County, in cooperation with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands. The fire has now burned onto Dixie National Forest lands also.

