Motorhome burns to the ground, 1 man suffers burns

ST. GEORGE – A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after the motorhome he and others were traveling in caught fire while on Interstate 15.

Around 7:20 p.m., a report of a motorhome pulled over and on fire on the shoulder of Exit 16 on northbound I-15 drew a response from multiple agencies.

The motorhome was engulfed in flames when the Utah Highway Patrol arrived on scene, UHP trooper Jesse Williams said.

“There were six occupants (from the motorhome) when we arrived on scene,” Williams said. “One of the occupants had some burns on his body and had to be transported to the hospital, the other five went with him to be sure he was OK.”

The individual with the burns was identified by New Harmony Assistant Fire Chief Bruce McDonell, as a 72-year-old man. He had sustained third-degree burns on around 10 percent of his body, McDonell said.

While the injuries will “hurt like heck,” McDonell said, the burns overall did not appear life-threatening in his judgment. The others who had been traveling with the man were younger and uninjured, he added.

The man was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by a Huricane Fire and Rescue ambulance.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, Williams said.

“(The) driver said they heard a popping noise and there were flames coming from beneath the vehicle,” he said. “They were lucky to get out and not have further injuries.”

The motorhome was burnt down to its frame and is a total loss.

Part of the fire sparked a small brush fire by the Black Ridge/Exit 36 off-ramp that was quickly dealt with by responding wildland firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service; the units were dispatched from tending to the remnants of the nearby Snowfield Fire near Exit 33.

“When we showed up the RV was fully engulfed and there was a grass fire coming off and running down the off-ramp,” said Micah Suwyn, an incident commander with the U.S. Forest Service.

The wildland firefighters were able to put the brief grass fire out before it spread too far.

With Southern Utah currently under a high temperature warning through Thursday, Suwyn reminds motorists to remember just how easy it can be to start a wildfire in these dry and hot conditions.

“People, as they’re driving … need to be careful and watch their vehicles, watch their temperatures.” Suwyn said “If they’re driving trailers (they need to) watch their chains. It’s hot and dry. One spark can start a very large fire.”

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

