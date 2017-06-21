How may I prepare myself and family in the event of an accident?

Kristin K. Woods

Law Office of Kristin K. Woods, PLLC

Kristin K. Woods, or "Katie" as she is more commonly called, has been practicing law since 2009. The focus of her practice has always been to assist families and individuals with the legal issues that arise in day-to-day life. Katie is a native of St. George, Utah, having graduated as the Valedictorian of her Dixie High School class, and then moving on to receive her Bachelors of Science degree at Brigham Young University. Katie graduated from the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law in 2009. Since 2009, Katie has represented multiple clients in their bankruptcy, guardianship, divorce, child custody, probate, and family law matters. Katie has a license to practice law in the states of Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. As a native of the Southwest, Katie is uniquely poised to assist the residents of this region with their legal matters. In addition to being an attorney, Katie is a local high school basketball coach, dog lover, lake-goer, and Jeep owner.