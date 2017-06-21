Sept. 6, 1945 — June 20, 2017

Geraldine “Jeri” Senn Huff, age 71, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Washington, Utah. Geraldine was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Payson, Utah, to Walter Henry and Cecil Swain Senn. Geraldine married Roger Huff on Sept. 27, 1963, in Payson, Utah.

Although being raised in Payson, Jeri had a special love for Washington City. Raising four girls and opening the first Beauty Salon in town, there was never a dull day. Jeri kept herself busy working as a beautician for over 20 years and secretary (at Huff’s Excavating) for 30 years.

Her years were spent well, camping and fishing; she never missed the opportunity to spend time with her family. She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved.

Jeri was gifted in painting and sketching but had a true passion for reading and researching her genealogy.

Jeri loved her Heavenly Father and had a great love of the gospel.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roger George Huff; her four daughters; Sharlene (Reed) Leavitt, Cammey (Scott) Cottam, Rachel (Tim) Littlefield and Liz Huff. Ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A special thank you for Dixie Regional Medical Center to the staff for the kindness and attention in the care of Jeri, and to the loving care of the IHC Hospice.

Funeral services

Funeral services are Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at the Washington 4th Ward LDS Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 82 N. Main Street, Washington, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Interment will be at Washington City Cemetery following services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit Pine View Mortuary online.