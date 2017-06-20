6 people arrested in SWAT-assisted drug bust

Updated 7:25 p.m. Arrested named, charges, drugs found. Details at the end of the report.
ST. GEORGE — The sight of men hanging off the side of a vehicle is unusual enough. When it’s an armored vehicle and it says “SWAT” on it, it’s even more unusual. The St. George Police Department in conjunction with the Washington County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at 374 Vermillion Avenue.
Police units and the SWAT team assembled in a staging area just before noon before taking off to serve the warrant.
“The Washington County Drug Task Force has some information about a possible drug source in the community,” Washington County Drug Task Force Sgt. Jordan Minnick said. “We obtained enough information that today we executed a search warrant on a residence here on Vermillion Avenue.”
Minnick said the type of drugs seized were unknown at this time.
“There is items relating to drugs and drug distribution in plain view within the house, but how much, what’s all there, I don’t know yet.”
The residents of the house were well known to officers, Minnick said.
“There are individuals who this is not their first chance to reform themselves, if you will. It’s not their first rodeo, it’s also not their first search warrant either.”
Resident Greg Crawford said he heard two explosions about 10 seconds apart from each other.
“I was up on the hill over there,” Crawford said. “I didn’t see them (SGPD) come up, but I heard the bangs from over there on the hill.”
Noise-distraction devices were used at the residence.
The task force has a “matrix,” Minnick said, that is used to determine how large the force should be.
“We look at every aspect of who the individuals might be in the residence, what their criminal history might entail, how many people might be in the residence,” Minnick said.
The result that returns from those variables determines the amount of resources, including SWAT, that is used.
Minnick said the neighborhood was pleased to have the drugs out of the area.
“I know that the people around here, there’s no way they couldn’t have noticed what was going on. So starting right here, I’m sure that these folks if you were to speak with them would probably be superbly happy.”
UPDATE 7:25 p.m. The following persons were arrested by task force members. All were charged with possession of illegal drugs, among which were suspected meth, heroin and marijuana, and paraphernalia. Other charges will be listed with the individual’s name:
Jeremy Allen Wright of St. George. Also charged with witness tampering and child endangerment.
Monique Salas of St. George. Also charged with child endangerment.
Andrew Guerrero of St. George. Also charged with reckless endangerment.
Freda Blake of St. George. Also charged with child endangerment.
Dustin Adair of St. George. Also charged with child endangerment.
Anthony Feagin of St. George. Also charged with possession of a weapon by a dangerous person, child endangerment, and possession of drugs with intent to distrubute.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.
So “some information” of a “possible drug source” is enough to justify using flash grenades when there is a history of things going bad with them (http://abcnews.go.com/blogs/headlines/2014/05/baby-in-coma-after-police-grenade-dropped-in-crib-during-drug-raid/), including SWAT going to the wrong house (http://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=95475, http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/chicago-woman-82-hospital-police-raid-article-1.2570368, etc, etc) and holding innocent women and children at gun point?
Please send the MRAP back to the feds with a “thanks but no thanks, we changed our minds”. I’m all for fighting crime, including drug dealing, but unless you know exactly who is in that house, that no innocent kids are present, and you know they’re sitting around with guns on their laps waiting to shoot you, I think breaking windows and chucking in flash grenades is overreach.
That SWAT vehicle looks like just the ticket for the Boy Scouts in my ward to use for putting up flags. You could hang 15 or 20 boys on the outside of that beast and have them flags in their holes pronto!
I’m glad to see them sweep them out. However I have an adult mentally disabled son who is on probation and an addict it’s very hard to deal with especially when he doesn’t take his seizure medicine or doesn’t go to his Dr appointments. He goes missing for days. He’s got the mind of a defiant child even his probation officer said there’s nothing they can do. It’s like watching your kid drown in front of you.
Gotta create and control the chaos in order to mentaly condition the ill informed pea brained resident that the war on drugs is nothing but a for profit business controled by agencies of gubment. Using the suckers with addictive personalities one can puchase illegal drugs in any city in this country. It’s planned to create this drug epidemic so city’s can convince the asleep taxpayer to allow outrageously high budgets to purchase unnecessary “toys” to “stop crime” Those arrested and previously on the LEO radar were forced to be rehabilitated in a way men with guns wanted them to be rehabilitated. They are never cured just caged long enough to want drugs more. When it was time to release the still addicted “criminal” they allow the “criminal” to get back to business then bring in all the toys and fear tactics to punish the addicted “criminal” again. This justifies the budget to stop crime.