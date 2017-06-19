Collision leaves two Toyotas damaged, woman with minor injuries

A crash Monday morning at the intersection of 500 West and 500 North in St. George damages two Toyotas, St. George, Utah, June 19, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Failure to yield at a stop sign caused a collision Monday morning in downtown St. George.

At about 11:45 a.m., a Red Toyota Corolla driven by a man in his 20s was traveling west on 500 North, St. George Police Sgt. Heidi Palmer said.

At the same time, a light green Toyota Prius driven by a woman in her 40s was traveling south on 500 West and stopped at a stop sign at 500 North.

The driver of the Prius did not see the other vehicle and collided with the Corolla, Palmer said.

“She had stopped at the stop sign and didn’t see the (other) vehicle,” Palmer said.

“The female involved was complaining of injuries however she chose not to be transported, she transported herself,” Palmer said. “There were no life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the Prius was cited for failure to yield.

Airbags did not deploy in the accident, but both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

St. George Police Department and St. George Fire Department responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

