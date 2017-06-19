Driver slams into light pole in Washington neighborhood

WASHINGTON CITY — A woman was injured and transported to the hospital after she crashed into a light pole Monday evening.

Washington City Police responded to the incident on a street corner near 2300 East on Sandia Road at approximately 7:08 p.m.

The woman was driving a Ford passenger car with decals of Taxi USA logos on it. She apparently drove over the curb then crashed into the light pole which toppled to the ground.

Witnesses who arrived on the scene shortly after the crash occurred said the woman was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

The severity of her injuries was unknown at the time this report was taken.

Several police officers were at the scene investigating the crash and taking witness statements.

The car appeared to be in totaled condition, sustaining heavy damage to its front end. It was towed away.

Washington City Fire also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information and may not contain the full scope of findings.

