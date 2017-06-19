Board of Regents names committee to find new University of Utah president

Composite image | Inset photo courtesy of University of Utah, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the announcement at the beginning of May from University of Utah President David Pershing that he is planning on returning to a faculty position, the Board of Regents has named a 24-member committee to conduct a national search for the next president of the university.

Pershing will remain as president until his successor is appointed by the Board of Regents.

The search committee will be chaired by Regent Harris Simmons and the U. Board of Trustees Chair H. David Burton. The committee comprises representatives from the Board of Regents, trustees and institutional stakeholders, including faculty, staff, students, administration, alumni and community members.

“As Utah’s flagship institution, the University of Utah is increasingly recognized nationally and internationally for its cutting-edge research and quality of educational programs,” said Daniel Campbell, chair of the Board of Regents.

Campbell called the committee selection “thoughtful and deliberate,” adding that each member has a significant connection to the University of Utah and a strong interest in the university’s success.

“This committee will play a critical role in the search for the U’s next president,” he said, “and we appreciate the willingness of these committee members to lend their expertise and time to this important process.”

The presidential search committee will hold public meetings to obtain input from members of the University of Utah community and the general public on the presidential search. A schedule of these meetings will be released in late summer.

Based on this feedback, the committee will approve a position announcement and call for nominations and applications. The committee will then screen applications for the position and conduct interviews with candidates. After deliberating, the committee will recommend three to five finalists to the Board of Regents.

Below is a complete list of the University of Utah’s presidential search committee members:

Board of Regents

Harris H. Simmons – Regent, search committee chair

Daniel W. Campbell – Regent chair

Patricia Jones – Regent

Robert S. Marquardt – Regent

University of Utah Board of Trustees

H. David Burton – Trustee chair, search committee chair

Zach Berger – Student Body President

Phil Clinger – Trustee

Christian Gardner – Trustee

University of Utah Administration, Faculty and Staff

Cynthia Berg – Dean, College of Social and Behavioral Science

Richard Brown – Dean, College of Engineering

Margaret Clayton – Academic Senate President and associate professor in College of Nursing

Kathleen Cooney, MD – Chair, department of internal medicine, School of Medicine

Sarah George – Executive Director, Natural History Museum of Utah

Jeff Herring – Chief Human Resource Officer

Uri Loewenstein – Professor of finance, David Eccles School of Business

Ana Maria Lopez – Associate VP for Equity and Inclusion, U Health Sciences

Jennifer McConnell – President, Utah Staff Council

Nicole Robinson – Assistant VP for Equity and Diversity

Wes Sundquist – Chair, department of biochemistry, School of Medicine

Monica Vetter – Interim Associate VP for Research, U Health Sciences Community/Alumni Representatives

Julie Barrett – Immediate Past President, Alumni Association

Lisa Eccles – President and COO, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Jim Olson – President, Vivint SmartHome Arena

Janice Ugaki – CEO and founder, Firmseek

