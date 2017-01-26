TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 27-29
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lindstrom Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East, St George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Winter Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Standing Room Only Center For the Arts in Kayenta Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 881 N. Coyote Gulch Court, Kayenta area of Ivins
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | How to Keep Your Brain Engaged: Dementia, Cognitive Decline and Aging | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Friday, 3:30 p.m. | Bald Eagle Release | Admission: Free | Location: Rush Lake Ranch, 10 miles north of Cedar City on Minersville Highway | Telephone: 435-586-4693
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Celebrity Concert Series: Stephen Bues | Admission: $25 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 385 S. University Ave., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Oliver” | Admission: $8-$12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | Southern Utah University Theater and Dance Production | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theater, 299 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, noon to 11:45 p.m. | “Harry Potter” Movie Marathon | Admission: $2 per movie or $10 for all eight movies | Location: Aladdin Theater, 27 N. Main St., Parowan
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Moxi Dance Showcase | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Love, Sweat and Tears | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Casa Blanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Arthur Samuel Cowles IV | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Animal Coast | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | The Sound with The Chick on the Street | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazzy’s Rumble | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free Fridays | Admission: No Cover | Location: FireHouse Bar, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Aura Surreal | Admission: TBD | Location: FireHouse Bar, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Winter Circle: Star Walk | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | St. George Winter Bird Festival | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Great White Weekend | Admission: Varies | Location: Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 10:15 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Hwy. 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
