Evelyn Smith

August 28, 1930 — January 25, 2017

Evelyn Thompson Smith, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2017, following a stroke the prior week. She was surrounded by her loving husband and daughter.

Evelyn was born Aug. 28, 1930, in Gibson, Georgia, to James Lawrence and Willie Lee Brassell Thompson. She was the youngest of 12 children. She was the Salutatorian of her graduating class. She attended Business College in Jacksonville, Florida, that fall, where she met her first husband, William Earl King. They married in Nov. 1948. Their daughter, Teresa King, was born Dec. 18, 1950, but the marriage ended in divorce in 1952. She moved with her daughter to California in 1957. Evelyn joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December 1961. She met the love of her life, Raymond Smith, in 1975 and they were married in the Los Angeles LDS Temple on Jan. 10, 1976.

She has always remained faithful in her church and served in many positions including Stake Missions, a full-time mission to the England Leeds Mission from 1993 to 1995, and also serving in the Portland, Oregon, and St. George, Utah, LDS temples beside her husband.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Raymond Smith; her daughter, Teresa Ann (Timothy) Malan; step-daughters: Stephanie (Alex) Macias and Susie (John) Eagan; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Sunset LDS 10 th Ward Chapel, 820 N. Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services, from 1-1:45 p.m. at the church.

at the church. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

