‘Brown Bag Lecture’ series returns with rangers, geologists, national monuments

The Feb 3, 2017 free brown bag lecture features an "Ask a Ranger" program. Rangers help with the stewardship and management of millions of acres of public lands. Come learn more about their outreach and education programs and the stunning landscapes they help care for. Composite image. Stock image, image of ranger courtesy of Rachel T. Carnahan, Bureau of Land Management, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The “Brown Bag Lecture” series returns on Fridays in February with an “Ask the Ranger” session, a geologist discussing the geology of Washington County and two informative sessions about national monuments.

The Bureau of Land Management and its partners host the one-hour lectures on Fridays beginning at noon. These offer unique opportunities for members of the public to learn more about natural resources and public lands in Southern Utah and the Arizona Strip.

The lectures are free, but given their popularity, it is recommended to reserve seats one week prior to each program at the Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George, or by calling 435-688-3200.

The lineup for February is as follows:

Feb. 3 — Ask Ranger John Sims.

Most of us, at one time or another, wanted to become a ranger. Here is your opportunity to ask a bona fide public lands ranger what the job is really like.

Hear about the highlights of a typical day, as well as the greatest challenges facing those charged with protecting public lands.

Feb. 10 — Geology of Washington County with Mark Dershowitz.

Washington County lies at the convergence of three distinct geological areas: the Mojave Desert, Colorado Plateau and Great Basin. The county also boasts the largest laccolith (magma injected between layers of sedimentary rock) in the United States.

Retired geologist Mark Dershowitz will describe this astounding landscape.

Feb. 17 — Friends of Gold Butte, Nevada with Jaina Moan.

Gold Butte, one of the nation’s newest national monuments, is located between Grand Canyon Parashant National Monument, Arizona, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area, just south of the City of Mesquite, Nevada.

Jaina Moan, executive director of Friends of Gold Butte, will relate what is now in store for this amazing area.

Feb. 24 — Vermillion Cliffs National Monument.

National Geographic has called Vermilion Cliffs National Monument a “little-known wonder.” This dramatic piece of the Colorado Plateau includes the world-famous “Wave,” as well as Buckskin Gulch, one of the longest slot canyons in the world, and is the home of a California condor release site.

Learn from monument staff about present and future management of the great resources contained within this spectacular landscape.

About the Brown Bag Lecture series

Speakers include geologists, range specialists, biologists, archaeologists, rangers and other specialists who cover subjects tied to the Arizona Strip and surrounding public lands.

For those who want to learn more before venturing out or are curious about these remote and rugged landscapes, the lectures are an excellent way to bring the resources and related issues to the community’s doorstep.

The lecture series is sponsored by the Dixie/Arizona Strip Interpretive Association, BLM, National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service.

Event details

What: Brown Bag Lecture series.

When: Each Friday in February at noon.

Where: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone 435-688-3200.

Cost: Free but advance seat reservations are advised as space is limited.

