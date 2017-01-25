Authorities engage in search for 2 hunters lost overnight

Pilots from Southern Utah University's aviation program assist in aerial search for two hunters, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 25, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – An aerial search for two hunters that began Wednesday morning came to an end within hours as authorities are now reporting the men have been located.

Helicopters from the Southern Utah University aviation program began their search Wednesday morning after the Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews had gone out the night before for several hours in their vehicles.

The search was initiated after reports came in of two hunters from Enterprise who had not returned home as expected, said Iron County Sheriff Lt. Del Schlosser. The men had left Tuesday morning to the Hamblin Valley Indian Peaks area, located west of Cedar City.

The men were first contacted via a cellphone they used to contact 911 at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday.

At the time of this report, Sgt. Nik Johnson and Sheriff Mark Gower were headed out to pick up the two men. While authorities did not have any details as to how the men survived below-freezing temperatures through the night, they are reported to be in good condition, Schlosser said.

The men were originally anticipated to return home at around 6:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. They had not taken any camping supplies but did have the ability to start a fire, Schlosser said.

“They don’t need any medical attention, but we don’t know what happened, nor do we have any further information at this time,” Schlosser said.

The area the men were hunting in is estimated to be more than 1,000 square miles, which drew concern from authorities.

“It’s such a big area to search, we sent up helicopters to begin with (this morning) so we could maybe narrow our search by getting a better idea of the location,” Schlosser said.

