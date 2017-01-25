Southern Utah internet company InfoWest acquires NetZing

Photo courtesy of InfoWest, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — InfoWest, Inc., Southern Utah’s first internet service provider, has announced the acquisition of NetZing, previously Dixie IP, a privately-owned St. George based wireless Internet service provider.

“We sold to further ensure our customers continue to get the best customer service, internet capacity and experience for many years to come.” NetZing partner Weston Johnson said. “InfoWest will be able to provide the enhanced resources to boost our customer’s Internet experience now and into the future.”

NetZing provided internet service to hundreds of customers within the St. George, Washington, Leeds and Hurricane area.

“This acquisition will not only help us expand our network to additional areas in Southern Utah,” InfoWest president Kelly Nyberg said. “It will also allow us to provide faster, more reliable service to NetZing’s customers and future InfoWest customers as well.”

The transition will take place over the next few months, where InfoWest plans to integrate, improve and expand the current network to provide customers additional bandwidth for faster speeds and a more reliable connection.

InfoWest currently deploys over 100 towers providing internet service, home phone service and security systems within the Southern Utah area.

