Traffic advisory: Road work to cause major delays, improve safety on old Highway 91

Written by Julie Applegate
January 25, 2017
Old Highway 91 near the Nevada border, April 21, 2016 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Road work underway on Old Highway 91 in western Washington County will cause significant delays and motorists are being advised to use an alternate route.

Route of road construction on old Highway 91 in western Washington County, Utah | Image courtesy of Google Maps | Click image to enlarge

The $1.03 million project runs between the intersection of SR-91 and Gunlock Road, and the Arizona state line near Littlefield, Arizona.

Lane closures and some overnight and other short-term closures are anticipated; traffic delays of 30 minutes or more will be common during the construction.

“Please make your travel plans anticipating these delays and closures,” Washington County Engineer Todd Edwards said in a statement.

“The public is encouraged to use Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge as their main travel way during this period of time to allow the construction crews to work and increase safety in the work zones.”

The project is intended to improve the safety of the 16.7-mile stretch by extending existing culverts and installing new ones, widening road shoulders and cutting back cliffs that are too close to the road. Other safety improvements will include new signs and lane striping.

The project is expected to be completed in July.

