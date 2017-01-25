Woman killed instantly in head-on crash

A woman was killed when her vehicle, a red 2013 Hyundai Accent, collided head-on with a pickup truck on SR-89 in Kanab, Utah, Jan. 24, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 59-year-old Arizona woman was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on state Route 89 in Kanab Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on SR-89 at Johnson Canyon Road near milepost 55, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement released Wednesday.

A man driving a white 1996 Dodge pickup truck, pulling a large dump trailer filled with topsoil, was heading south on SR-89 and began to slow down in order to turn left.

As the driver slowed his vehicle and moved into the oncoming lane of traffic to start a left hand turn into a driveway, “he realized that there was an oncoming vehicle that could not avoid his truck,” the UHP release states.

The oncoming vehicle, a 2013 red Hyundai Accent driven by 59-year-old Sharon L. McCoy from Kingman, Ariz., slammed into the Dodge head-on. The impact crushed the front driver’s side section of the Hyundai.

McCoy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed instantly, according to the UHP statement.

The man driving the Dodge, who also was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

