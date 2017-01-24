Financial goals and you: Learn how to prosper at free Personal Finance Conference

Chris Redgrave will keynote this year's Personal Finance Conference at Dixie State University | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Come learn how to set and meet your own financial goals Friday at a free Personal Finance Conference hosted by the Dixie State University finance and accounting clubs.

“Financial literacy has become an essential skill like reading and writing in order to prosper in today’s world,” Helen Saar, assistant professor of finance at Dixie State, said.

The conference will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Boeing Auditorium, Room 121, of the Udvar-Hazy School of Business on the Dixie State campus. The conference is free to attend and no registration is necessary.

“Being smart about your finances is important. When we have good financial literacy skills, we are more likely to be financially prepared for retirement, we are better at managing credit-card debt, and we tend to make better investment decisions,” Saar said.

“Learning about personal finance helps us avoid common mistakes like borrowing against retirement accounts or getting into extreme credit-card debt. Defending ourselves against financial fraud has become relevant in today’s world.”

The conference will feature Chris Redgrave, senior vice president of Zions Bank, as the keynote speaker. Redgrave will address the importance of taking care of personal finances and will also talk about the generational impact in the workplace.

Other conference sessions include presentations by experts from Zions Bank and DSU finance and accounting students on topics such as how to start saving and investing, how to improve your credit, how to finance a new business and how to protect yourself from financial fraud.

“Getting in better financial shape might have been one of your New Year’s resolutions. You may have set goals like improving your credit score, paying down credit card debt, starting saving or investing, increasing your emergency fund, or getting better at making and following your monthly budget,” Saar said.

“At the Personal Finance Conference, DSU finance and accounting students together with personal finance experts, hope to help you set and follow your financial goals for 2017.”

Saar said it is important for the Dixie State Finance and Accounting clubs to offer the conference because there is always room to learn more and become better with finances. According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, in 2016 the personal savings rate of Americans was just 5.7 percent. These rates were twice as high just 50 years ago.

Redgrave has been with Zions Bank for almost 6 years, serving as senior vice president of community relations. In this role, she oversees the business radio program “Speaking on Business.” Prior to being appointed to this post, Redgrave retired after a 20-year career as vice president/general manager for Bonneville Broadcast Radio Group.

In 2015, Redgrave was appointed as the chair of the Zions Bank Women’s Business Forum. She is also a member of the Executive Board for Visit Salt Lake and serves on the Board of Directors for the Salt Lake Chamber. She is a board member of Utah Museum of Fine Arts and a member of The Dean’s List with the University of Utah.

For more information about Dixie State University Finance and Accounting clubs’ Personal Finance Conference, contact Helen Saar at saar@dixie.edu or 435-652-7726.

Event details

What: Personal Finance Conference.

When: Friday, Jan. 27, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Boeing Auditorium, Room 121, of the Udvar-Hazy School of Business, Dixie State University, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Free.

