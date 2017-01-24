U-turn collision nets DUI arrest

The aftermath of a collision on northbound I-15 around milepost 6 when a truck pulling a flatbed trailer attempted a U-turn across the median and was T-boned by an oncoming car, Littlefield, Arizona, Jan. 24, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Sgt. John Bottoms, Arizona Department of Public Safety, St. George News

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. – One man ended up with a ticket while another is facing a pending DUI charge following a collision on Interstate 15 in Arizona Tuesday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., in the area of milepost 6 on northbound I-15, the driver of a commercial truck pulling a flatbed trailer had been pulled over to the emergency lane due to a mechanical issue, Sgt. John Bottoms of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The truck’s driver called a service company out of Mesquite, Nevada, to come and fix the truck, but the company was unable to make roadside repairs. Instead, a decision was made to go back to town for the repairs, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.

“So (the truck driver) decided to turn in the median – which is illegal – and when he did make the turn into the median, he didn’t see traffic coming up behind him and was T-boned,” Bottoms said.

The truck was hit by a northbound car that had an allegedly “impaired” driver, Bottoms said.

While the truck sustained some damage, Hunt said, the damage to the car was a bit more significant.

The car’s driver received a laceration to his head and was taken to Mesa View Hospital in Mesquite by ambulance. He sustained no other injuries, Bottoms said, adding that the driver will also be arrested for being DUI.

“He had been drinking in Mesquite,” Bottoms said.

Meanwhile, the truck driver was cited for making an illegal U-turn.

Arizona DPS and Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire personnel responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

