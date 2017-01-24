Life Flight stands down for 24 hours to pay respect to colleague killed in crash

A three-vehicle collision killed an Intermountain Life Flight paramedic and seriously injured a flight nurse on state Route 40 near Strawberry Reservoir, Wasatch County, Utah, Jan. 22, 2017 | Photo Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

UTAH — After a three-vehicle collision killed a 29-year-old Intermountain Life Flight paramedic near Strawberry Reservoir Sunday, Life Flight’s adult teams in northern Utah announced their decision to stand down for 24 hours Monday and not fly or transport patients during that time.

Transport coverage during this time was coordinated with other EMS agencies and air transport services

Life Flight paramedic and Salt Lake City firefighter, Tyson L. Mason, of Plain City, died in the crash, Intermountain Healthcare Spokesperson Jess Gomez said. A Life Flight nurse was also seriously injured in the crash.

The two had just completed a shift at the Life Flight base at Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt, Gomez said, and were returning to Salt Lake City, traveling west on state Route 40 just before 10 a.m. in a 2017 Subaru car.

Around that same time, a 2006 Impala and a 2014 Dodge truck were eastbound on SR-40.

The Dodge truck was passing the Impala in the passing lane near milepost 43 when the Impala veered to the left, side-swiping the truck, according to a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The impact forced the Dodge truck into oncoming westbound traffic, and it hit the Subaru driven by Mason head-on, Highway Patrol officials said. Mason died as a result of his injuries.

The nurse, whose name and age have not been released, was taken by helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in serious condition, UHP officials said.

“This is a tragedy to lose a member of the Intermountain Healthcare and Life Flight family,” said Joe Mott, administrator of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and colleagues for this devastating loss.”

As a show of respect for their colleagues and in accordance with safety protocols, Intermountain Life Flight’s adult teams in northern Utah decided to stand down and not fly or transport patients for a 24-hour period, Gomez said, noting that they had coordinated coverage with other EMS agencies and air transport services.

Life Flight operates bases at the following hospitals: Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt and Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

