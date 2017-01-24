Find your creative side with author, artist Jake Parker

Artwork for "SkyHeart," a graphic novel by Jake Parker, undated | Artwork courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Offering observations on what he believes makes a successful creative artist, Jake Parker will be presenting “The 5 Pillars of Creativity” Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Southern Utah Museum of Art.

Parkers presentation will focus on how to apply the traits and skills of a successful artist in your own life, so you may live to your full creative potential. Admission is free of charge and open to the general public.

For the past 15 years, Parker has worked on projects ranging from animated films to comics and picture books. Some of his animated film credits include “Titan A.E.” from Fox Animation Studios and “Horton Hears A Who!” “Epic” and “Rio“ from Blue Sky Studios.

“What I am doing with my work is building a universe one drawing at a time,” Parker said. “I’m inspired by creators like Lucas, Rowling, Tolkien and Miyazaki who build worlds.”

Parker’s own published works include “The Little Snowplow,” “The Tooth Fairy Wars” and “Flight Explorer.” In addition to his experience with Fox Animation and Blue Sky Studios, he has also worked with such well recognized clients as Disney Animation, Warner Brothers Animation, Marvel, Psyop and Nick Magazine.

“When I sit down to draw something, I look at the worlds I’ve already created and see how I can flesh out one of those worlds a little more,” he said. “It might be designing a new character, vehicle, environment or writing a new experience for my characters. That’s what fuels me.”

Parker currently works as a freelance artist out of his home studio in Utah, where he completed his latest collection of drawings in “Drawings IV.” He has also written and illustrated a children’s book titled “Little Bot and Sparrow” that captures the happiness that comes from making your first true friend and explores the courage it takes when it’s time to say goodbye.

Parker also co-founded an online arts school with Will Terry that contains over 100 courses that range from how to draw comics and realistic hair to illustrating and writing children’s books.

Parker’s presentation is part of the “Art Insights” series offered by Southern Utah University’s department of art and design. Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by the department’s faculty. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights.

Event details

What: “The Five Pillars of Creativity” presented by artist Jake Parker.

When: Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.

Where:

Southern Utah Museum of Art , 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Cost: Free and open to the general public.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews