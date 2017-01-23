February 4, 1955 — January 21, 2017

Suzann Stoney, 61, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

She was born Feb. 4, 1955, in Ogden, Utah, in the Thomas Dee Hospital, which later became the McKay Dee Hospital, to Ralph Aaron and Emma Willard Taylor. She married Rich Stoney May 18, 1973, in Plain City, Utah. They were sealed for time and all eternity on May 18, 1974, in the Ogden LDS Temple.

Suzann was raised in Plain City, Utah, and attended Weber High School. She raised her family in Plain City. She relocated with her husband, Rich, to St. George, Utah, in April 2002. Suzann loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed being out on the desert and hunting rocks and riding the motorcycle with her husband. They traveled throughout her life and visited many state and national parks.

Suzann is survived by her husband, Rich Stoney, Ivins, Utah; children; Jackson Stoney, (Andrea Walsh) Brigham City, Utah, Josh Stoney, Ogden, Utah, and Jesi Phoenix (Jeremy), North Ogden, Utah. Grandchildren: Kamri Teaupa (Kaina), Honolulu, Hawaii; Chance Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Utah; Koleman Stoney, St. George, Utah; Kauter Stoney, St. George, Utah; Rye Phoenix, North Ogden, Utah; Sage Phoenix, North Ogden, Utah; Violet Walsh. Great-grandchildren Lote Teaupa and Ha’a Teaupa. She is also survived by her brothers; Doug Clark (Sheri) Plain City, Utah, Terry Taylor (Kathy) Garland, Utah; sister, Dixie Michelson Jerome, Idaho; and in-laws, Bill Stoney (Dorene) Ogden, Utah.

She is proceeded in death by parents Ralph and Emma Taylor.

Funeral services

Memorial service will be held at the Center Chapel in Plain City, Utah, on Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m.

Interment will be held at the Plain City Cemetery following the memorial.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Suzann’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.